Erickson, Orioles Shutdown BoSox

Scott Erickson allowed four hits in 8 2/3 innings and Joe Carter homered as the Baltimore Orioles won their third straight over Boston, 2-1 Saturday.
It was the sixth straight one-run game for the Orioles, who lost the first three of them to the New York Yankees before the All-Star break.
Erickson (9-7) struck out eight and walked one. The right-hander retired the first 13 batters before Troy O'Leary hit a soft liner to right field that dropped well in front of Carter.
Erickson lost the shutout when John Valentin led off the eighth with his 12th homer. The Red Sox then got a runner to second with one out before Erickson got two straight groundouts.
Erickson retired the first two batters in the ninth before manager Ray Miller brought in Jesse Orosco, who got Mo Vaughn to ground out for his sixth save.
Boston starter Tim Wakefield (10-4) continually worked out of trouble but allowed only two runs in 6 2-3 innings. The knuckleballer allowed 11 hits, one walk and hit a batter.
Baltimore stranded 10 runners and was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
The Orioles threatened in the third when Jeff Reboulet was hit by a pitch and took third on a double by Brady Anderson. Wakefield then retired Eric Davis, Rafael Palmeiro and B.J. Surhoff.
Baltimore broke through with a two-run fourth. After Carter led off with his 10th homer, the Orioles used three straight hits to load the bases before Rebouet hit a sacrifice fly.
