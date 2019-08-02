NYPD judge recommends firing officer over Eric Garner's chokehold death

A New York City police department administrative judge has recommended that a police officer should be fired over the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, a black man whose dying words — "I can't breathe" — became a national rallying cry against police brutality.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board chairman said the judge had recommended the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, be dismissed. A final decision lies with the New York City police commissioner.

Garner's death — after he refused to be handcuffed for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes — came at a time of a growing public outcry over police killings of unarmed black men that gave impetus to the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Pantaleo faced a long-delayed departmental trial in May to determine whether he violated department rules. A grand jury has declined to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges, and the Justice Department last month said it would not bring a civil rights case against him. The officer denied using a chokehold on Garner, but a medical examiner ruled the chokehold set off a lethal sequence of events.