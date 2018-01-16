2 personalities Trump follows on Twitter apparently hacked

Twitter accounts belonging to former Fox News hosts Eric Bolling and Greta Van Susteren — two of the only 45 people President Trump follows on Twitter -- appear to have been hacked by a pro-Turkey entity. Susteren tweeted just after 8 p.m. that her account had been hacked and "what a waste of 3 hours to handle."

As many of you know, my twitter account was hacked...I think I have now handled the problem. What a waste of 3 hours to handle...but thank you @Twitter for helping me — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 17, 2018

Bolling tweeted at 9:30 p.m. that "legit Turkish hackers" had been in control of his account.

Legit Turkish hackers. But we are back in #maga mode again. pic.twitter.com/PfdFv6ctFb — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) January 17, 2018

Any direct messages between the former Fox News personalities and their contacts could be compromised.

"You are hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyıldız Tim! We got your DM correspondence! We will show you the power of the Turk!" was one message posted to Bolling's account. The verification for both accounts were removed, and Susteren's verification had returned when she tweeted.

On Tuesday, their accounts began posting messages promoting Islam, Turkey's president Erdogan. It's unclear if the same entity took control of both accounts, but Van Susteren's account retweeted Bolling's pro-Turkey messages.