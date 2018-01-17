Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share photo of twins

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have shared the first photos of their twins -- and they're sure to melt your heart!

The cute snaps come as ET learns how the longtime pair is enjoying their new life as parents after welcoming twins last month.

Having kept their pregnancy under wraps, the couple welcomed a son, Nicholas, and a daughter, Lucy, in mid-December, a source tells ET.

"Their family and friends didn't even know," the insider says. "They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon."

"They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it," the source adds.

On Tuesday, Iglesias took to social media to post a heartwarming snap with one of the newborns.

Lying down next to the little one, who was peacefully sleeping in a cozy, hooded gray-and-white outfit, the 42-year-old Latin pop prince adorably matched with a gray hoodie of his own.

"My sunshine," wrote the smitten new dad, who released the video for his latest single, "El Bano," on Friday.

Tennis star Kounikova, then posted a pic -- presumably with the other twin -- writing the same caption.

"Privacy is their biggest thing, but Enrique wanted to share his love with the world," the source says. "Both are very hands-on parents."

The two have been together since 2001, but briefly split in 2013. They recently shared their first photo together on Instagram, posing with Kournikova's brother, Alan.

See more on the couple below.

