Several shot, including two children, at baby shower in Chicago

Six people were shot, including two children, at baby shower in Chicago Saturday evening, police said. No one is in custody, CBS Chicago reports.

Chicago police said people at the scene were not cooperating with detectives.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin, and an 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back, CBS Chicago reports. They were both stabilized and taken to a local hospital.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and chest. She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip; a 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder.