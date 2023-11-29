New book about the British royal family pulled in the Netherlands over name of alleged commenter about Archie's skin tone

The Dutch translation of "End Game," a new book about the British royal family, has been pulled off store shelves in the Netherlands because it reportedly reveals who in the family allegedly made a comment about the skin color of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Xander Uitgevers, the Dutch publisher of the book by Omid Scobie, said in a statement to CBS News a new version of the book will be back in stores on Friday, Dec. 8. "Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition," the statement reads.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah for CBS, the former Meghan Markle, who is half Black, said a member of the royal family questioned what her baby's skin tone might be. Archie was born in 2019 and the couple welcomed a daughter, Lilibet, in 2021.

"In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she said.

"What?" Oprah asked. "Who is having that conversation with you? What?"

Harry and Meghan chose to keep the person's identity private.

In the English version of the book, which is critical of the royals, Scobie alleges he knew the identities of two people who were involved in the conversation with Megan, but he did not name them for legal reasons, according to BBC News. But in the Dutch translation of "End Game," or "Eindstrijd," a name was reportedly included.

Scobie, however, said he's never even written a draft that included the name. "There's never been a version that I've produced that has names in it," Scobie said during an interview with RTL Boulevard, according to BBC News.

"Unfortunately I can't speak Dutch so I haven't seen the copy for myself, so if there have been any translation errors I'm sure the publisher's got it under control," said Scobie, a journalist who covers the royal family and is said to be close to Harry and Meghan.

It is unclear how the error occurred, but the publisher said it is investigating. "We are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of the matter, especially because it is sensitive," Xander Uitgevers told RTL Boulevard.

CBS News has also reached out to Harper Collins, the publisher of "End Game," for comment. Members of the royal family have not commented on the book.

Harry and Meghan have been very open about their rift from the royal family, including Harry's feud with is brother, Prince William. In 2020, after suffering what they described as negative treatment in the U.K., the couple moved to the U.S. and the family stripped them of their royal titles.

In the interview with Oprah at their home in California, the pair described mistreatment from the media and the racist comments Meghan had to endure. They said the royal family was not supportive. They revealed more details about the tension in a 2022 Netflix docuseries and in Harry's 2023 book, "Spare."

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, released a statement following the Oprah interview, saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Harry's father, Prince Charles, became king in 2022. His brother, Prince William, is next in line for the throne.