Woman speaks out after mom booted from flight over "emotional support" squirrel

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The daughter of a woman who was escorted off a Frontier Airlines flight over her "emotional support" squirrel says she is proud of her mother "for sticking up for her rights." The woman was removed from the plane at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday night after refusing to get off the Cleveland-bound flight.

"They were wrong for the way they treated my mom," said Monica Torok, the daughter or Cindy Torok.

In an interview with CBS affiliate WKMG, Monica called the incident "just heartbreaking."

Cindy Torok was trying travel on flight 1612 from Orlando to Cleveland Tuesday. Monica said she called Frontier Airlines twice to confirm the squirrel -- named Daisy -- was allowed to go with her mother on the journey. She said she was told it would be allowed if the squirrel was in a pet carrier and she had the appropriate note from her mother's doctor, WKMG reports.

Frontier Airlines said, however, that "the passenger noted in their reservation that they were bringing an emotional support animal but it was not indicated that it was a squirrel."

"Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights," the airline said in a statement.

"The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane," Frontier Airlines said. "When she refused to deplane Orlando Police were called and requested that everyone be deplaned so they could deal with the passenger. Police eventually escorted the passenger off the aircraft and took her to the main terminal."

Monica said she is "upset and angry the way it had to happen."

"We're going to call the ADA (American with Disabilities Act) and talk to them and see what they have to say about it," she said. "We got to fight for your rights. You can't let people take your rights away."

On Wednesday morning, Cindy Torok took a flight to Cleveland without Daisy, who is now staying with Monica and her father, Michael.