Emmy nominations 2018 announced: "Game of Thrones" leads with 22 nods

Nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning, launching the race to TV's biggest night. "The Handmaid's Tale's" Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold of "The Blacklist" announced the nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards. "Game of Thrones" was in the lead with 22 nominations, including one for best drama.

Michael Che and Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" will host the Emmys on Sept. 17 on NBC.

Here are the nominations for the major categories of 70th Emmy Awards:

Outstanding drama series

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Outstanding comedy series

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Variety sketch series

"At Home With Amy Sedaris"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You America"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Tracy Ullman Show"

Variety talk

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight"

"Late Late Show With James Corden"

"Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Limited series

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert"

Jesse Plemons, "U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)"

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Hayma Washington, the chairman and CEO of Television Academy, talked about the growth of television and its content and said, "The common thread is television is an opportunity for storytellers to draw us in and tightly hold our attention." He said 2018 was a record year for the Emmys, with 9,100 submissions across 192 Emmy Awards categories.

When Wiley announced that Elisabeth Moss was up for an Emmy, she excitedly whooped, "What!" Later, Washington returned to congratulate Wiley and inform her that she was nominated for an Emmy again for her role on "The Handmaid's Tale."

Wiley and Eggold discussed how Wiley was nominated for an Emmy for "The Handmaid's Tale" last year after leaving "Orange is the New Black," and joked that it was a good thing she got killed off from the show.