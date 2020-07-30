Elton John celebrates 30 years of sobriety, says he would "be dead" if he didn't ask for help

Elton John announced Wednesday that he'd celebrated a major accomplishment this week: 30 years of sobriety.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," John wrote on Instagram. "So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I'm truly a blessed man."

John posted three images with his announcement, showing the cards and drawings he received, as well as a berry-covered cake in the shape of the number "30." The performer also posted a 30-year sobriety chip to commemorate his accomplishment.



Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead," he wrote. "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

Last year, he commemorated being 29 years sober. "29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: 'I need help,'" he wrote. "Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."



The star has openly discussed his battle with addiction in the past. It's also covered in the 2019 film "Rocketman," which profiles his life.

Last fall, he spoke to "CBS Sunday Morning" about the first time he was introduced to cocaine in 1974. He said that while the drug caused him to throw up the first time he tried it, he went back and asked for more.

"Because I wanted to join in so much and be part of the gang, I went back and asked for another line," he told correspondent Tracy Smith.

"Even though it was making you sick?" Smith asked.

"I know! Isn't that crazy? But that's what being a drug addict is, crazy. I so wish I'd never taken a drug. But in the end, unless I'd have got sober, I wouldn't be the person I am today," John responded.

"It nearly destroyed my soul," he added. "My soul was black, like a charred piece of steak, until I said, 'I need help.' And suddenly, a little pilot light in my soul came along going, 'Yes, I'm still here. I'm still here. I'm still here. I can still be rescued.'"