Elon Musk just dropped an EDM track titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk unexpectedly released an EDM track on Friday. The 48-year-old said he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals for a four-minute song titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" – and he tweeted about it to his 31 million followers.

"This song is hard," he wrote on Twitter, before publishing it on SoundCloud.

The track is apparently a hit, registering more than 660,000 plays on the music streaming platform by mid-Friday.

😅 this song is hard — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

The artwork for the track shows Musk's newest all-electric vehicle, Cybertruck, floating over Mars – possibly a nod to his ambitions for taking humans to the planet. Throughout the futuristic song, he repeats the same line: "Don't doubt your vibe, because it's true. Don't doubt your vibe, because it's you."

No word on whether his rumored girlfriend Grimes -- a music artist herself -- helped Musk. But, he did show off photos of himself recording in the studio.

His song release comes after Tesla's stock price soared as much as 11% Thursday to $645 a share. That added another $12 billion to the company's stock market value, which now tops $100 billion.

Tesla became the most valuable U.S. car company ever on January 8, when its stock market value surpassed $89 billion. It's now valued at about $117 billion.