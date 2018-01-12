Official kills ex-girlfriend, her lover and himself, N.Y. police say

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say a village official in upstate New York has shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend and himself with a rifle outside an apartment complex.

Police say 55-year-old Ellenville Trustee Efrain Lopez approached a car parked at an apartment complex around 10 a.m. Thursday and shot the driver, Jose Cruz, when he got out of the car.

Police Chief Phil Mattracion says Lopez then shot 55-year-old Margarita Soto through the passenger side window before turning the rifle on himself.

Lopez, a Democrat, was a longtime trustee and a school maintenance worker. Mattracion described him as a "very nice guy" and said there were no reports of domestic disputes involving him.

According to a press release from the Ellenville Police Department, an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.