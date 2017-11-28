Elizabeth Warren protests Mick Mulvaney at CFPB

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others Tuesday protested Mick Mulvaney's presence at the Consumer Financial Protection Board, after President Trump selected him to be the agency's acting director, while the outgoing director made his own pick for acting director.

"I'm here today because I believe. I believe that no one should get cheated on credit cards, or mortgages, or student loans," Warren said.

Before Warren's arrival, protesters with signs chanted, "Hey hey, ho ho, Mick Mulvaney has got to go."

The clash at the CFPB with two names acting directors — Mulvaney and Leandra English — has enveloped Congress, the White House and the agency in additional chaos, even as Congress works to avoid a government shutdown, determine what to do about children who came to the U.S. illegally as children, and pass a tax bill before the end of the year. Warren herself was thrown into another political controversy on Monday, when Mr. Trump called her "Pocahontas" — as he has many times before — at an event honoring Native Americans. Warren fundraised off the comment.

Warren, who helped form the CFPB in the wake of the financial crisis, has criticized the Trump administration's approach to the CFPB. Mulvaney in the past has called the bureau a "joke."