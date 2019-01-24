Elizabeth Warren plans to propose a "wealth tax" on individuals with more than $50 million

Senator Elizabeth Warren plans to propose a "wealth tax" on Americans with more than $50 million in an effort to combat inequality in the United States, according to an academic adviser behind the tax. If implemented, the tax would raise $2.75 trillion over a ten-year period, according to a study he conducted.

The proposal would levy a 2 percent tax on individuals with more than $50 million in assets and 3 percent on those with more than $1 billion, according to Emmanuel Saez, an economist from the University of California Berkeley who did research on "progressive wealth taxation" for Warren. The intent of the tax is to "narrow the gap between wealth growth at the top and wealth growth for the middle class," Saez wrote in an email to CBS News on Thursday.

"Democracies become oligarchies when wealth is too concentrated," Saez wrote. "A progressive wealth tax is the most direct policy tool to curb the growing concentration of wealth in the United States."

Saloni Sharma, a spokesperson for Senator Warren, did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Approximately 75,000 households, less than 0.1 percent of the country's population, would be impacted by the potential tax, according to the study by Saez and Gabriel Zucman, another Berkley economist, that the pair sent to Sen. Warren on January 18.

"Combining progressive wealth taxation with policies to rebuild middle class wealth is exactly what the United States needs to ensure vibrant and equitable growth for the future," Saez wrote in an email.

Earlier this month, freshman Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested an income tax rate of up to 70 percent for wealthy Americans during an interview on "60 Minutes".

The proposal was first reported by the Washington Post.