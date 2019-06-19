Read the first chapter of Elin Hilderbrand's new book "Summer of '69"

New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand has been dubbed "queen of the beach read" for her regular installments of summertime escapism on the picturesque island of Nantucket. While her 23rd book finds itself in familiar stomping grounds, she's trying something a little different this time: historical fiction.

In "Summer of '69" Hilderbrand sets a well-to-do Massachusetts family confronting its difficult past and present against the backdrop of the tumultuous summer of 1969. Fifty years ago, Americans saw some monumental highs and lows. On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drove his car off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne. Just two days later, Americans went where no human had ever gone before when Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon. Then in August, music fans and hippies descended on upstate New York for the three-day Woodstock Music Festival.

"Summer of '69" is on sale now. You can read the first chapter below: