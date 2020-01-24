Watch live: Eli Manning officially announces his retirement

Eli Manning is officially ending a 16-year NFL career with the New York Giants on Friday. Manning, who led the Giants back into prominence with two Super Bowl titles, is scheduled to speak about his retirement.

Manning, 39, spent his entire pro career with the Giants after he was drafted first overall in 2004 by the then-San Diego Chargers. Both of Manning's Super Bowl victories came against the New England Patriots.

