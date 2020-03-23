Elderly man stuck in house buried by snow rescued after 5 days in Northern California

Two workers with Northern California's Pacific Gas & Energy rescued an elderly man who was trapped in his home in Calaveras County for five days due to snow, CBS Sacramento reported. Stockon-based PG&E troublemen Adam Gossett and Ean Collins were in the area of Big Trees Village where they had been working on restoring power impacted by a heavy storm.

It was there that they said they heard a faint scream coming from a nearby home covered almost completely in snow, the utility said in a news release.

"He was saying, 'Help me,' and 'I'm hungry,' so we grabbed our bagged lunches and some water and made our way to him," Collins said.

PG&E Handout

The utility said the man had blown a whistle for two days as a call for help and placed "Please help!" signs in his windows with no luck.

PG&E said the workers found that the 74-year-old man had been trapped in his home for nearly a week and was without food, power, heat, or a phone.

"He was shivering and clearly in distress," Gossett said.

Gossett and Collins called 911, PG&E said, and responders found the man was a diabetic and in need of additional care.

"He said he had been praying for someone to help him. I told him, 'God answered your prayers today,'" Gossett said.