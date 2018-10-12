Texas zoo on lockdown after mountain lion wanders inside

EL PASO, Texas -- A mountain lion wandered inside the El Paso Zoo in Texas Friday morning, CBS affiliate KDBC reports. El Paso police confirmed the mountain lion is not an actual zoo animal.

The zoo was placed on lockdown, according to a zoo spokesperson. The Texas Game Warden and police were searching for the animal, said a zoo official.

The El Paso Zoo said in a Facebook post late Friday morning it is closed until further notice.

Important Announcement The El Paso Zoo is closed today till further notice. - Anuncio importante El zoológico de El Paso está cerrado hoy hasta nuevo aviso. Posted by El Paso Zoo on Friday, October 12, 2018

This isn't the first time a mountain lion was seen in the area. In 2011, a stray mountain lion made its way to the downtown and central El Paso area.

That lion made its way into H&H Car Wash, a local business, before it was shot dead.