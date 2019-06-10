Three bodies found in storm drain near U.S.-Mexico border

Three bodies were recovered from a storm drain Monday in El Paso, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. The bodies appear to have been trapped behind a grate, Enrique Duenas-Aguilar of the El Paso Fire Department told CBS News.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency found the bodies and called the fire department for help removing the grate, Duenas-Aguilar said. The bodies were found near a highway that runs along the border, CBS affiliate KDBC-TV reports.

According to the station, the police said the bodies were men. The El Paso Police Department is overseeing the investigation.