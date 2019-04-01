El Chapo's wife set to launch fashion line with drug lord's brand

El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted Mexican drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name "El Chapo."

Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives to federal court in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Seth Wenig / AP

Joaquin Guzman, 61, and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working together on the project, the New York Daily News reported.

Chapo signed a contract giving rights to his name and signature to a new company that Aispuro will run: El Chapo Guzman: JGL LLC. She tells the newspaper that his signature would be part of the brand logo.

"This project is an idea Joaquin and I have had for a long time. Before he was in the USA we talked a lot about this topic," Aispuro told the Daily News. "Really, it's both of our ideas."

Coronel has 7-year-old twin daughters with Guzman. The girls caused a media sensation when they attended their father's trial in December dressed in matching white blazers with black bows in their hair.

The news comes two months after Alejandrina Gisselle Guzman, one of Guzman's 10 children, launched her own El Chapo clothing line in February.

El Chapo's daughter was also seeking to trademark 'El Chapo' and 'El Chapo Guzmán,' according to The Daily Mail.

El Chapo's 701-branded t-shirts, jeans, dress shirts, sombreros, shoes, accessories and liquor will be sold online, with a site set up earlier this month describing El Chapo as a "humble seller of oranges with many goals and great ambition."

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He's awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Defense attorneys have requested a new trial, saying jurors improperly followed media coverage and Twitter feeds during the three-month trial. The attorneys said juror misconduct denied Guzman his right to a fair trial.