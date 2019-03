Ejército y Marina reforzarán desde este martes seguridad en ductos

What's next for Michael Avenatti after arrest?

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he's innocent after his arrest on criminal charges in two states Monday. Federal prosecutors in California accused Avenatti of embezzling more than $1 million from a client and defrauding a bank of more than $4 million. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in New York say they have phone calls proving Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the charges. If convicted of all charges, Avenatti could spend the rest of his life in prison.