Eight-year-old hailed as hero for preventing potential school shooting

Eight-year-old Blake Johnson is still learning addition and subtraction. But on Thursday, he taught everyone at Florida's Hudson Elementary School a lesson in bravery when he stopped a potential school shooting.

The third grader was in the boy's bathroom when another student showed off something in his backpack: a loaded 9mm pistol.

"He pulled it out, like, and pointed it at the wall," Johnson said. "He said 'If you tell,' he'll kill me."

Johnson said he was a little scared. But he alerted a school security guard, who quickly secured the gun and the student before anyone was hurt. That student, who is also eight, faces possible criminal charges.

Johnson's mother, Laynie, found out about the incident when the school sent a message out to parents — but she had no idea her son was the hero.

"Sure enough he comes home and tells the whole nine yards," he said. "He was the one who actually saw the gun, and took the initiative to go get the help."

Blake and other students are taught if they see something, they should say something. His mother said he passed the real-world test.

"I'm happy that he knows what to do and I'm happy that he was brave enough to do it," she said. "I'm very proud."