AP September 25, 2018, 12:33 PM

Archaeologists in Egypt find building with Roman bath and chamber attached

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals that was recently discovered in the town of Mit Rahina, south of Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP

CAIRO -- Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a "massive" ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, located 12 miles south of Cairo. The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the building is likely part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Memphis, founded around 3,100 B.C., was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

