Teen who egged controversial lawmaker is donating funds to New Zealand massacre victims

Australia's unlikely hero, dubbed "Egg Boy," is still on his crusade to help victims of the deadly mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The vigilante first rose to fame when he cracked an egg on an Australian senator's head on live TV Saturday. Legal funds were raised for "Egg Boy," and the creator of the GoFundMe says the teen is donating those funds to the mosque victims.

It all started when Queensland Sen. Fraser Anning blamed Muslim immigration for the terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand that left 50 people dead. Anning received widespread criticism, but it was a 17-year-old boy named Will Connolly who took it upon himself to serve up a unique form of justice.

Connolly ran up to Anning while he was talking to reporters on live TV and smashed a raw egg on his head. Anning swatted at the teen and ended up hitting him on the head. Connolly was apprehended.

Controversial Independent Senator Fraser Anning has been caught on camera punching a young protester after the boy cracked an egg on the back of his head at an event in Moorabbin. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and released without charge pending investigation. #auspol #7News pic.twitter.com/lbXLDwfS96 — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) March 16, 2019

The teen was widely praised for his actions. Twitter nicknamed him "Egg Boy" and a GoFundMe was created to help him raise legal funds. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had almost reached its $50,000 goal.

The GoFundMe, titled "Money for Egg Boi," was updated to explain Connolly's second good deed. "EggBoi (Will) plans to send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. I will keep you all updated over the next few days," the GoFundMe reads.

The creator of the fundraiser said "Egg Boy" was found on Facebook, and was contacted via Facebook Messenger and phone. The GoFundMe creator shared screenshots of their conversation, in which "Egg Boy" thanks him for starting the fundraiser.

"Egg Boy" says he is under strict instructions to limit his social media posts, and informed the GoFundMe creator that he can't profit off of a crime, so he'd like the funds raised for him to be donated to families of the victims.

The young avenger is earning praise worldwide for the way he stood up for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting. An artist recreated the egg smash in a painting on a wall in Melbourne. The mural, by Van T. Rudd, according to local media and the artist, is gaining widespread attention online.

Artist @V_TT_RR (Kevin Rudd’s nephew) latest street art in Hosier Lane, Melbourne - #EggBoy v Fraser Anning. pic.twitter.com/AUPAHijBqs — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) March 17, 2019

CBS News reached out to Connolly for comment and is awaiting response. The creator of the GoFundMe has remained anonymous.