Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty in murder case

Edward Gallagher, a decorated Navy SEAL, was found not guilty of murder in the death of an ISIS prisoner. Gallagher was found not guilty all other counts except for posing with a dead war prisoner in Iraq.

Gallagher was accused of fatally stabbing the prisoner who had been wounded by an airstrike in Iraq in 2017. He had also been accused of attempted murder.

Gallagher faces a maximum four-month sentence and will have 209 days credit for time served.

This story is developing.