Ed Lee, San Francisco mayor, dead at 65

San Francisco Mayor Ed lee has died at the age of 65, the city says.

A statement says, "It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family."

Board of Supervisors President London Breed becomes the acting mayor, effectively immediately, according to the city charter.