Scientists believe they've found life-saving Ebola treatments

Scientists have seen promising results in two of the four experimental Ebola drugs trialled in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a recent study. One of the drugs was developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and the other by NIH researchers — who are now hopeful these drugs are "may able to improve the survival of people with Ebola."

In the experiment, researchers compared ZMapp to three other drugs, which included Regeneron's compound, the NIH's called mAb114 and an antiviral drug named remdesivir. On Friday, researchers announced the Regeneron compound was working far better than the rest and the NIH antibody drug was also performing well.

The study, which is its early stages, found a mortality rate of 30% for those who received either the Regeneron drug or the NIH's drug. Half of those who received ZMapp died. Patients who received treatment early saw mortality rates of just 6% with the Regeneron drug and 11% with the NIH compound to about 24% for ZMapp.

The results from the two life-saving drugs are "very good news" Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told The Associated Press.

According to Dr. Micheal Ryan of the World Health Organization about three-fourths of patients die if they don't receive care. More than 1,800 people have died since the outbreak began one year ago.

The study comes as reports suggests people in Congo are hesitate to trust treatment and avoid taking preventive measures.

As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta previously reported, the fight against Ebola has been complicated by a raging conflict in the region between rebel groups and the government as well as resistance from wary residents who don't trust the vaccine or public health workers.