Eating In Outer Space

In January, astronaut Andrew Thomas went into space. He spent more than four months there on the Russian space station Mir.Space food can be yucky. Most of it's been dried out before the launch so it takes less room. Astronauts sometimes like playing with it more than eating it.

Dr. Thomas said that when he got back to earth, he wanted real foodÂ—lasagna and cookie-flavored ice cream.

Last week, when his trip ended, the food was waiting. But he was too tired and too sick to eat it until the next day. You might say he really left space . . . for dessert.

From 'In The News' with CBS News Correspondent Dan Raviv. ©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved