Georgia elementary school under fire for new logo that resembles Nazi symbol

An elementary school in Marietta, Georgia, has sparked outrage for its new logo, which resembles a Nazi symbol. East Side Elementary's newly unveiled logo includes a prominently displayed eagle with the school's initials within its body, an image similar to the Nazi eagle — which has a similar blocky style and a swastika at its feet.

The school, across the street from a synagogue, notified parents of the change this week, saying that the district has been working with all schools in the area to redesign their logos.

"The new logo and badges were chosen to represent the Eagle soaring into excellence and to honor the history of our great school," a screenshot of the message says. "We hope that you love our new designs as much as we do!"

The Nazi eagle, or the Nazi war eagle, is included in the Anti-Defamation League's database of hate symbols. It was developed by Nazis in Germany in the '20s and after World War II became a familiar symbol among neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The American Jewish Committee, a Jewish advocacy organization, tweeted that the district, "regardless of intent," should have realized the logo "bears a striking and uncomfortable resemblance to the Nazi eagle."

"This only clarifies the urgent need for comprehensive Holocaust education at all levels," the organization said.

Regardless of intent, @CobbSchools should have realized that the new logo for East Side Elementary bears a striking and uncomfortable resemblance to the Nazi eagle.



This only clarifies the urgent need for comprehensive Holocaust education at all levels. pic.twitter.com/7usvoX0FMj — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) July 19, 2022

ADL Southeast Regional Director Eytan Davidson tweeted that "another incident evoking the specter of antisemitism is extremely concerning."

CBS News has reached out to East Side Elementary School for comment.

Parents expressed outrage over the change.

Mike Albuquerque has two children set to attend the school next year. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he doesn't want his kids to wear the new logo.

"Really it's a big oversight of the county and everyone involved in the process who reviewed that, to not call out the fact that this looks like Nazi iconography," he said. "Or maybe, who knows, somebody did call it out and it wasn't heard."

The school board told WGCL that the design is based on a U.S. Army colonel's eagle wings.

A Twitter user who goes by Stacy wrote that their family is Jewish and "has always felt loved and welcome" at the school, and that they think the logo was an "honest oversight."

But, they said, the school could move more quickly.

"We don't need to 'pause to consider' or 'review' the logos," they said. "They are symbolic of Nazi images and should be deleted immediately, full stop. The district should apologize to all East Side families for the harm that this has caused."

The school's principal soon sent out another email to parents this week about the situation.

"The school is aware of concerns about these logos, and therefore we have paused to consider that feedback. We will be immediately reviewing the logos to determine needed changes," the principal wrote, according to a screenshot of the message. "Stakeholder input has been, and continues to be, important to our school, and we appreciate those who took the time to share their thoughts."

Earlier this year, Cobb County high school students spoke out about harassment and racism in schools and how some students don't feel safe. They demanded a change in the code of conduct policy and that students who harass, bully or make degrading comments should face longer suspensions than what's currently enforced.

In September 2021, the ADL issued a report about an incident at the district's Pope High School, where swastikas and pro-Hitler phrases were found in the boy's bathroom. A letter sent to parents about the incident did not mention the swastikas or antisemitism. Instead, it referred to it as "hateful graffiti," and "disturbing acts," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Too many incidents evoking Nazi symbols have plagued Cobb County Schools in recent memory," Davidson tweeted. "We need action. We deserve better."