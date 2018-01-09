Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off Central America, USGS says

The United States Geological Service (USGS) reports that a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea. The Tuesday quake has sparked a tsunami advisory in the area, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

PTWC says hazardous tsunami waves from this quake are possible within 620 miles (1,000 km) of the epicenter along the coasts of: Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, Honduras, Cuba, Belize, San Andres, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The quake is centered about 125.4 miles north/northeast off the coast of Barra Patucca, Honduras. No immediate reports of damage was immediately reported.

USGS says the quake was very shallow (6.2 miles) which amplifies its effect.

USGS

The National Weather Service in Puerto Rico has urged "persons located in/near the ocean" to move away from the water, off the beach and away from the harbor:

11:22pm Recommended actions: persons located in/near the ocean should move out of the waters, off the beach and away from the harbor. Acciones recomendadas: personas cerca o en el agua deben alejarse de las aguas, fuera de las playas y alejados de los puertos. — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) January 10, 2018

USGS originally documented the earthquake as magnitude 7.8.

This is a developing story, please check back for latest updates.