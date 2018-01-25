Earthquake shakes Southern California

LOS ANGELES -- An earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury. The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday. It was centered about eight miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon, California, which is located 31 miles southeast of Anaheim. The quake had a depth of about 6 miles.

CBS Los Angeles reports the quake was felt as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as San Diego.

#Earthquake: A magnitude 4.0 temblor struck at 2:09 this morning, 8 miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon. — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO (@KNX1070) January 25, 2018

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells The Associated Press that there have been no reports of damage or injury.

Still, hundreds of people who were jarred awake took to Twitter to discuss the earthquake.

Whoa. That earthquake just woke me up — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 25, 2018

#Earthquake #Corona that was vicious and quick. Felt like the walls were going to come down. — Robert Feight (@RobFeight) January 25, 2018

Checks Twitter to make sure it was an earthquake I felt and not a demon shaking my bed😂💀 #earthquake — Dylan (@heyodylan) January 25, 2018

*goes on twitter to verify that it was an earthquake and not me falling mid-dream* — Brandi Lynette (@BrandiLynette) January 25, 2018

The Southern California earthquake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastal communities.