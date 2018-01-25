CBS/AP January 25, 2018, 7:34 AM

Earthquake shakes Southern California

An earthquake rocked a wide swath of Southern California early Thursday morning, Jan. 25, 2018.

Last Updated Jan 25, 2018 8:36 AM EST

LOS ANGELES -- An earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury. The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday. It was centered about eight miles northeast of Trabuco Canyon, California, which is located 31 miles southeast of Anaheim. The quake had a depth of about 6 miles.

CBS Los Angeles reports the quake was felt as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as San Diego.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells The Associated Press that there have been no reports of damage or injury.

Still, hundreds of people who were jarred awake took to Twitter to discuss the earthquake.

The Southern California earthquake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastal communities.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News