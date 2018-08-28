4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California near Los Angeles

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California around 7:33 p.m. local time Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was centered about three miles north of La Verne, California, in the San Gabriel Valley. The epicenter is located about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

USGS says a 3.4 quake followed a minute later.

The Associated Press reports that the main temblor was widely felt as either a sharp jolt near the epicenter or a rolling motion further away. It shook buildings for several seconds in downtown Los Angeles.

The earthquake was reported to be felt some 40 miles away in Sylmar to the northwest and 30 miles south in Huntington Beach.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.