4.2 magnitude earthquake hits L.A.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday, CBS Los Angeles reports. It hit at 4:29 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was initially recorded as a 4.5, but later downgraded to a 4.2.

It was followed at 4:38 a.m. by a 3.3-magnitude aftershock.

As of 5 a.m., there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

LAFD said it engaged its Earthquake Emergency Mode, with fire engines and helicopters patrolling its 470 square-mile jurisdiction.

Sherri Sylvester, a CBS News employee who lives near the epicenter said, "Nothing fell off of a shelf. Mild shaking 10-15 seconds. Not hearing any car alarms—which do go off with significant shaking. A couple of dogs barking."

At LAX:

Airport operations are normal following an #earthquake this morning. Crews have inspected the airport with no reports of damage. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 30, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.