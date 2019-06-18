Earthquake in China kills at least 12 people and leaves scores injured

Rescuers search for earthquake survivors in the rubble of a building in Yibin, in China's southwest Sichuan province early, June 18, 2019. Getty

Beijing -- Rescue efforts were underway on Tuesday after a pair of earthquakes in southwestern China left at least 12 people dead and 134 others injured. The Yibin city press office said on its social media account that 73 houses had collapsed.

The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said hundreds of firefighters arrived early Tuesday and had rescued eight trapped people.

The first quake struck on Monday evening with a magnitude of 5.9, and was followed by a second temblor of 5.2 magnitude, both at a depth of about six miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a hospital in Changning county had transferred all of its patients because of building damage.