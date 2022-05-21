Early Voting wins 2022 Preakness Stakes

Early Voting has won the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course was run in sweltering 90 degree heat, a little shy of the record high of 96 degrees set back in 1934.

EARLY VOTING TO WIN THE PREAKNESS!



With hot and fast conditions, he wins the race by a length and a half.#Preakness147 | @PreaknessStakes pic.twitter.com/Nx6H0QsupD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 21, 2022

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter took second place while Creative Minister, given 10-1 odds, managed a third place finish.

At race time, Epicenter was the favorite at 7-5 odds, followed by Early Voting at 5-1 and Secret Oath with 9-2 odds. The longshot in the field was Armagnac, at 18-1. The longshot at the start of the day was Fenwick, who came in last place.

The Preakness is the middle race in the Triple Crown, but there was no chance of a Triple Crown winner this year as owner Richard Dawson and trainer Eric Reed chose not to enter longshot Derby winner Rich Strike into Saturday's race.

The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, will be held on June 11.