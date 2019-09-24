Eagles' Nelson Agholor has perfect response to hero fan who criticized him

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor had a perfect response to a fan who helped save children from a burning apartment and later mocked the player during a television interview. Agholor called him a "hero" and offered him tickets to catch their next home game.

A fire broke out at an apartment building in West Philadelphia, and its residents, including young children, needed help getting out, CBS Philadelphia reported Sunday. Hakim Laws, a former firefighter, and other people off the street jumped to help first responders.

While the residents were able to escape safely, it was Laws' answer in an interview shading Agholor that went viral.

"I see the guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids was in there," Laws said. "By that time the ladder was pulling up. Ironically, one of my old coworkers took the ladder off the truck and raised it up, and assisted people down. My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them – unlike Agholor."

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Agholor had two touchdown catches, but he had a fumble and some key drops in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. After catching wind of his fiery comments, Agholor had a classy response to Laws' critique.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor tweeted. "Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him."

Authorities said the fire was caused by an air conditioner. No major injuries were reported in the fire, but ten people were displaced.