E! People's Choice Awards 2018 list of winners

Fans picked the winners at the 44th annual People's Choice Awards, now called the E! People's Choice Awards, on Sunday. The show took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Fans voted for their favorites in movies, music, TV and digital. Melissa McCarthy won the award for people's icon of 2018 and Victoria Beckham won fashion icon ahead of the show.

Early winners included Danai Gurira of "Black Panther" and the film "The Spy Who Dumped Me."

People's champion award

Bryan Stevenson

Fashion icon award

Victoria Beckham

People's icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

Movies

Movie of 2018: "Avengers: Infinity War"

Comedy movie of 2018: "The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Action movie of 2018: "Avengers: Infinity War"

Female movie star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Male movie star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Action movie star of 2018: Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"

TV

Show of 2018: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Male TV star of 2018: Harry Shum, "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Female TV star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Competition show of 2018: "The Voice"

Nighttime talk show of 2018: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Reality show of 2018: "Keeping up with the Kardashians"

Reality TV star of 2018: Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Sci-fi fantasy show of 2018: "Wynonna Earp"

Music

Album of the year: "Queen," Nicki Minaj

Female artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj

Country artist of 2018: Blake Shelton

Group of 2018: BTS

Concert tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, "Reputation Tour"

Pop culture

Beauty influencer of 2018: James Charles

Animal star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Comedy act of 2018: Kevin Hart