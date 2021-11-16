Grandson of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero face charges over alleged DWI

The grandson of legendary Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and a potential top pick in next year's NBA draft are reportedly facing charges over an alleged DWI incident over the weekend. Krzyzewski's grandson Michael Savarino, who plays for the Blue Devils, was arrested Sunday on a charge of driving while impaired and Duke star Paolo Banchero faces a charge of aiding and abetting DWI, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV.

Savarino, 20, was also charged with driving after consuming while under the age of 21 and a stop-sign violation, highway patrol First Sergeant Chris Knox told WNCN-TV. Savarino was taken into custody early Sunday morning and later released with a court date scheduled for next month, Knox told the station.

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team," Krzyzewski said in a statement to CBS News. "Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."

Michael Savarino, number 30 of the Duke Blue Devils, is seen at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 15, 2021, in Durham, North Carolina. Lance King/Getty Images

Savarino was pulled over for the alleged stop-sign violation at 1:10 a.m. Sunday near Hillsborough, North Carolina, Knox told WNCN-TV. A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.08, Knox told the station.

The News & Observer newspaper, citing court records, reported Savarino was driving a Jeep registered to Banchero, 19, who was in the back seat at the time of the traffic stop. Banchero was released at the scene and also has a court date scheduled for December, WNCN-TV reports.

CBS Sports reports Savarino is the son of Duke assistant athletic director Debbie Savarino, one of Krzyzewski's three daughters. Michael Savarino joined the basketball team as a walk-on in 2019 and received a scholarship in the offseason.

Banchero, a freshman, was named the preseason player of the year for the ACC. CBS Sports lists him as the number one prospect for the 2022 NBA draft.