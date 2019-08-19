Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian marry in Hawaii

It appears "The Rock" was cooking up a secret wedding in Hawaii to his longtime love Lauren Hashian. The two revealed on Instagram early Monday that they tied the knot in a seaside ceremony over the weekend.

"We do," Johnson wrote in the Instagram caption. "August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."

Johnson and Hashian have been together for over a decade and have two daughters together, Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1, Entertainment Tonight reports. The "Hobbs & Shaw" star also has a daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, who he remains close with.

It is unclear how many guests attended the nuptials, but at least one person was there to snap photos of the happy couple. Johnson tagged his friend and former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia as the photographer of his Instagram post. Garcia is the brother of Johnson's ex-wife.

The Garcias and Johnson run Seven Bucks Productions together and have produced several of Johnson's films, including "Hobbs & Shaw" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Johnson began dating Hashian and 2007 and has often referred to her as his "wife." In 2018, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier asked Johnson about the possibility of actually marrying Hashian.

"I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" Johnson said. "I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

Hashian, 34, is a singer who released a single with Naz Tokio in 2018. Music is in the family – she is the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian.

The low-key mom of two has yet to post anything about her surprise wedding.