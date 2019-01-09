Dungeness crab fishing boat capsizes in Oregon, killing 3

Newport, Ore. -- A commercial fishing boat capsized in rough waters off the Oregon coast, killing three men aboard. The U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel, the Mary B. II, overturned about 10 p.m. Tuesday as it crossed Yaquina Bay Bar in Newport, Oregon.

Authorities say crews faced 12- to 14-foot waves during the initial response as they tried to rescue the fishermen. The USCG Pacific Northwest posted an image of the rescue effort.

#USCG Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas. pic.twitter.com/vmyB2K6J8b — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 9, 2019

The perils of vessels catching crabs in the area are featured on the Discovery TV series "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove." There were initial reports that the ship was featured in the show but a synopsis of episodes doesn't mention the boat.

The Coast Guard pulled one fisherman from the sea Tuesday, and the man later died. Authorities say a second body washed ashore after midnight and the third body was found on the hull of the boat.

Identities have not been released.

"We did everything we could. Unfortunately, it was just a tragic outcome and our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of the crew," said Petty Officer Levi Reed with the U.S. Coast Guard, according to CBS affiliate KPIC-TV.

Newport is about 130 miles southwest of Portland.

CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reports the coast will continue to see dangerous and choppy water through Wednesday night as wind gusts remain around 40 miles per hour for majority of the day.