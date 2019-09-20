Missing 5-year-old from New Jersey was likely lured into van, authorities say

A frantic search is underway for a missing 5-year-old girl from New Jersey who disappeared while she was just feet away from her mother. Dulce Maria Alavez vanished Monday from Bridgeton City Park about 30 miles south of Philadelphia. Authorities believe a man lured the little girl into a van and drove off.

They are combing through surveillance videos for any clues, while the family is desperately pleading for anyone with information to come forward. The FBI, along with state and local authorities, is offering a more than $20,000 reward for any information leading to the girl's whereabouts.

Police believe a man they describe as light-skinned, possibly Hispanic and wearing orange shoes lured the little girl to a red van.

Dulce Maria Alavez

"We are attempting to identify a male who was in the park at the time Dulce went missing," said Jennifer Webb-McRae of the Cumberland County prosecutor's office

More than 50 local, state and federal investigators are using helicopters, dive teams and K-9's in the search. Police released surveillance images of Dulce wearing a yellow shirt and black and white pants at a store the day she went missing.



Dulce's grandmother, speaking through an interpreter, pleaded for help: "We have not been able to eat nor sleep. You can't imagine what we are going through, we are very sad. Please help our family. I beg of you."

Dulce's father lives in Mexico. Police say her mother is cooperating.

Please call the FBI if you have any information.