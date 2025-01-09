Already had a Dry January slip-up? It's OK, expert says. Here's how to get back on track.

Many Americans kicked off the new year by focusing on sobriety, taking part in Dry January, where people make the choice to give up alcohol for the month.

But what happens if you slip up with a drink or two?

Jessica Benovic, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the Cleveland Clinic, said it doesn't have to be the end of your journey.

"That's a very common thing. A lot of patients feel like it's all or nothing and it's not, I think any sobriety is better than no sobriety. If you slip, that's OK. Just start over tomorrow," she told CBS News.

Whether you're looking to get back on track or beginning to re-think your drinking habits, there are a few ways to lean into your alcohol-free journey, Dr. Sarah Church, a clinical psychologist and founder and executive director of Wholeview Wellness, previously told CBS News.

1. Check in with yourself

"Identify your reasons for drinking and find alternative ways to achieve those objectives without alcohol," she said. "Reflect on the ones that were most successful and consider adopting them long-term."

2. Stock up on spirit-free options

"Make sure to have lots of non-alcoholic beverages both in your home and when you go to parties and social gatherings," she said, including sparkling water, non-alcoholic beer and more.

3. Communicate your plans

Church also suggests sharing your goal with friends and family and asking for their support.

Health benefits of reducing alcohol

Not drinking in the short term for challenges like Dry January or reducing alcohol for the long term offers huge benefits, Benovic said.

"Immediately a patient feels better. Their sleep is improved. Concentration memory levels are better. Your blood pressure comes down. Your cholesterol levels come down," she said. "We know alcohol's a depressant, so (quitting) it immediately boosts your mood. It helps with anxiety and depressive symptoms."

Research also shows people who take part in Dry January often change their habits year-round, lowering their total consumption of alcohol.

Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called for updated warnings to be included on alcoholic beverages following evidence that excessive levels of alcohol consumption increases the risk for several types of cancer.

If you're interested in reducing alcohol consumption, it doesn't have to be as rigid as a "dry" month challenge, experts say.

Instead, consider a "damp" or "dry-ish" month approach, where you reintroduce alcohol but with more moderation and mindfulness.

"You might want to set a number of days per week that you don't drink, or you may want to set an upper limit on how many drinks you have on the days that you do drink," Church said.

And if you enjoyed the changes you saw with no alcohol, or discovered you had a more problematic relationship with it than you previously realized, your dry journey doesn't have to stop in January.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a problem with alcohol, help is available via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.