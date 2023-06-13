2-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl found during massive drug bust operation, police say

DEA employs new strategy in fight against fentanyl trafficking

During a dayslong drug bust on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians reservation in North Carolina, law enforcement officers seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs and made nearly 100 arrests, authorities announced this week. And during the execution of a search warrant, officers found a 2-year-old — who later tested positive for fentanyl, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

During the so-called "Operation Casino Royale," a total of 115 law enforcement officers from 17 agencies, including the sheriff's office, Cherokee Indian Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Division of Drug Enforcement, coordinated the investigation.

Between May 30 and June 2, the agencies conducted surveillance, numerous traffic stops and executed search warrants that resulted in dozens of arrests and seizures of $93,554 worth of crystal methamphetamine, $81,034 worth of fentanyl, $21,131 worth of marijuana and $1,038 worth of cocaine, as well as 10 firearms.

They found the child during a search on June 2. The child was hospitalized for "evaluation and monitoring," the news release states.

By the end of the operation, authorities had made 98 arrests on charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and child abuse.

They also issued 193 citations for violations like driving while license revoked, not having a driver's license, having an open container, speeding, reckless driving and lacking insurance.

Law enforcement also responded to an overdose death that occurred during the operation.

Authorities said that the agencies involved requested similar busts be conducted regularly. "This operation may be conducted semi-annually, specifically around the EBCI per capita paycheck disbursement week," the news release said.

CBS News has reached out to several law enforcement agencies involved as well as the EBCI for more information.