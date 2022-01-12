Drew Barrymore on her challenges dating as a single mother and why she will "never" get married again

In a tearful admission, actress Drew Barrymore opened up about her struggle of dating as a single parent.

"I don't know how to date with kids, you know. I'm not there yet. I have two young girls, [ages 7 and 9] and I'm like, I don't want to bring people home," Barrymore told "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk in a clip that aired exclusively on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday.

The full interview between Berk and Barrymore will air during Thursday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I think that it would take me a very long to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters," she said on the episode.

Barrymore told "CBS Mornings" that she had never talked about her concerns about dating as a single mother and when she did, she was overcome with emotions.

"I had never realized and said aloud that I don't know how to date with kids," she said.

Her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, has since remarried and Barrymore said that she happily supports them and the couple process has been different from hers.

"Their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I have been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory," she said.

Barrymore said she has been single for six years and has been on some dates, but only recently.

"I'll go on an occasional date but that's only in the last two years," said Barrymore. "It took me four years to get back out there and people have different processes and then, enter a pandemic."

Barrymore said she "never" wants to get married again and would like to find someone who "isn't interested in marriage or kids."

"I would maybe live with someone again maybe, but I've had kids, and there's no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married," she said.