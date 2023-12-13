NBA suspends Warriors' Draymond Green indefinitely after hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic

SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA announced Wednesday that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is being suspended indefinitely after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during Tuesday night's loss.

Joe Dumars, the league's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations announced the suspension less than 24 hours after the incident.

"This outcome takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league said in a statement.

Green received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected after striking Nurkic in the face during the third quarter of Tuesday's game in Phoenix. The Warriors would go on to lose 119-116.

The suspension comes less than a month after Green put Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a headlock during an altercation in November. Green was suspended five games as a result.

In a statement, the NBA said Green would be required "to meet certain league and team conditions" before returning to play.

During his NBA career, Green has been ejected from 18 games, the most among active players.

The Warriors (10-13) next game is on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.