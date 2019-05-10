Dramatic rescues as heavy rain swamps Houston area roadways

Strong storms that moved into southeast Texas Thursday night resulted in numerous dramatic rescues in Houston as vehicles got stuck in floodwaters from drenching rain. Many roads were closed. There were no initial reports of injuries.

CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV and the city's police and fire departments tweeted a large number of photos and video from rescue scenes.

KHOU said a widespread area was pelted with hail.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power at one point before the system moved out.

The extreme weather forced the postponement of numerous graduation ceremonies.

Mother Nature kept first responders extremely busy:

Houston weather: Strong storms move through southeast Texas https://t.co/iLUfvcxOQt — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 10, 2019

DRAMATIC VIDEO: This is the scene right now at the Shell gas station along Nederland Avenue near Port Arthur. Winds are picking up at a scary pace and drivers have stopped underneath the overpass across the street to seek safety. via @TylerSeggerman https://t.co/7WAelcUu7n pic.twitter.com/iRmRr58Dci — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 10, 2019

Engine 55, Ladder 55, District 46, Ambulance 55, Medic 24 and Rescue 42 responded to a vehicle upside down and submerged in a flooded ditch for unknown time, found one occupant trapped but still alive and effected a successful extrication. pic.twitter.com/RqEA0PWNjP — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 10, 2019

Incredible photo of Houston firefighters responding to a house fire on Rebel Road during storms across Houston. Latest on tonight's storms: https://t.co/qIVXkAbTgP pic.twitter.com/k5F7NpWLH1 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 10, 2019