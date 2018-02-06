Drake surprises students at Miami high school

MIAMI — Teenagers cried, screamed and held up their phones when Drake made a surprise visit at a Miami high school to shoot a music video. Some Twitter users joked that it was a bad day to cut class.

Images shared by fans on social media show Miami Senior High students singing along as Drake performs "God's Plan" from a crane above the school's baseball field. A drone captured Monday's surprise concert by the rap superstar.

The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 check and said he would help design new school uniforms. School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said "that was truly God's plan to bless the school."

Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to lucky student Destiny James. A video from the Miami Hurricane shows James hugging Drake as she accepts the check.