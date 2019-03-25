Dr. Dre deletes Instagram post about daughter's acceptance to USC: "No jail time!"

Dr. Dre got some backlash over an Instagram post about his daughter's acceptance into the University of Southern California this weekend. He wanted to make sure people knew she got in on her own merits and he's not embroiled in the recent admissions scandal. But the music mogul neglected to mention he's donated millions to the school.

Dr. Dre posted a photo of himself with his daughter, Truly Young, holding her USC acceptance letter. "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!" the caption read. The message was a jab at celebrity parents like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who face criminal charges in a massive college admissions scam.

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 as part of a bribery plot to help their daughters gain admittance to USC. The couple is among dozens of parents, test administrators and college coaches who were involved in a widespread effort to rig college admissions processes — an investigation dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."

In 2013, Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, donated $70 million to USC along with Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine. The money was intended to help build the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

The academy's goal is to "nurture unbridled creativity" in undergraduate students interested in the intersection of the arts and design; engineering and computer science; business management; and communication.

While Dr. Dre didn't directly pay to get his daughter into the school, some argued that his hefty donation could have helped sway admissions officials considering his daughter's application. After facing a barrage of comments online, the rapper-turned-producer deleted his polarizing Instagram post.

Truly Young, 18, is Dr. Dre's youngest child. She is an aspiring singer with one single posted to her YouTube channel. She often shares photos with her dad on her own Instagram, but did not post about her acceptance to USC. It is unclear if Truly will attend USC's Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.