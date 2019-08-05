Dozens of flights canceled as Hong Kong protests disrupt transportation citywide

At least 100 flights were cancelled and subway service widely disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as a pro-democracy movement called for a general strike. Airport express train service was also suspended.

Cathay Pacific and other domestic carriers such as Hong Kong Airlines were the most affected by the flight cancellations, public broadcaster RTHK said.

A citywide strike and demonstrations in seven districts in Hong Kong have been called for Monday afternoon. They follow a weekend of clashes with police on the streets.

Protesters fresh laser beam on riot policemen during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The first of two planned protests in Hong Kong on Sunday has kicked off from a public park just hours after police said they arrested more than 20 people for unlawful assembly and other offences during the previous night's demonstrations. Vincent Thian / AP

Hong Kong has seen protests all summer. A movement against an extradition bill that would have allowed residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial has expanded into demands for an investigation into alleged police abuse at protests and the dissolution of the legislature. Protesters also want full democracy for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Protesters snarled the morning rush hour by blocking train and platform doors to prevent trains from leaving stations.

Subway and train operator MTR said Monday that service had been partially suspended on five lines because of a number of door obstruction incidents.

It's the third time in three weeks that protesters have disrupted train service.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam called a morning news conference ahead of what could be a chaotic day in her city.