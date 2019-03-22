DoubleTree hotel apologizes after sign said service would be refused to military personnel

The manager of a Doubletree by Hilton in Colorado said two employees had been fired after a customer posted a photo from the hoel that said "No longer serving military personnel and their guest(s)" during a "post deployment ceremony" for military members. The hotel's general manager Daniel Kammerer issued an apology on the hotel's Facebook page the same day, explaining two staff members, "acted without the proper authority to close and exclude military guests from our hotel's bar."

A Facebook user named Justin Vames posted an image of the offending sign to the social network on Friday, March 15. He wrote the night before over 600 people attended a "post deployment ceremony" for military members at the Colorado Springs hotel, but didn't receive the service they expected.

"They came in and shut down our traditions. Treated us like crap, refused to leave food for guests in the bathroom or chatting," he wrote."They said when they are seated they will be served. They charged us over $12 a drink which we all paid."

Posted by Justin Vames on Friday, March 15, 2019

He continued that after the perceived mistreatment, staff left the sign on the bar and voiced disappointment in the action: "These men and women where being honored for serving our county, but I guess serving them at the double tree is too much!"

The post went viral garnering over 27,000 shares on the platform. It was posted around the same time the news of the incident went viral on Facebook.

Kammerer said the individuals are no longer employed at the hotel, due to the incident.

"Our property has a proud history of hiring veterans and welcoming the military as our guests," wrote Kammerer. "This action is inconsistent with our values and we humbly apologize." He also claimed he tried to contact the leaders of the group to apologize and confirm, "that our property is one that welcomes all, especially the men and women who serve our country."

Posted by DoubleTree Colorado Springs on Friday, March 15, 2019

In what appears to be an update to the March 15 post, Kammerer further apologized for the "two Supervisor-level employees" who posted the sign, which he says they made themselves. He wrote employees are being retrained to be sure a similar incident doesn't take place again.

"We are honored and proud to support our Military community and their families, and look forward to continuing to serve those who serve us," wrote Kammerer. "Again, we are very sorry for the situation that occurred at our property and welcome all Military service members, their families and community to our hotel."

NBC affiliate KOAA-TV reported that a woman named Aimee Osbourne first posted the photos of the sign, but told the channel she took it down due to negative comments. It appeared Osbourne and Vames' images and captions were the same.

Osbourne is a disabled veteran, with a husband is currently serving, according to the station. She also said she accepted the Kammerer's apology.