Oregon hotel fires employees who called police on black guest

An Oregon hotel said it fired two of its employees for "mistreatment" of a black guest who was talking on his phone in the lobby when he was asked to leave a week ago. DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Portland tweeted Saturday they have "terminated the employment of the two men involved."

They said the men's actions "were inconsistent with our standards & values." The hotel didn't identify the employees.

Jermaine Massey accused the hotel of racially profiling him after a security guard called police to remove him from the lobby December 22. He was staying at the hotel, and his attorneys say they want a public explanation and intend to pursue legal action, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The hotel posted an apology on Twitter, saying the employees involved had been placed on leave and an investigation would be done. A day later, it said two workers were fired.

We have terminated the employment of the two men involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey. Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again. — DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 29, 2018

The security guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number, he would be asked to leave. The Washington state resident left with an officer, according to a police report. Massey posted a video on social media that shows part of the interaction with the guard.

General manager Paul Peralta said in a statement earlier this week that the hotel reached out to Massey to try to reach a resolution. Massey's lawyers said the hotel should publicly answer why security approached and questioned Massey and explain how, as the guard said, Massey was a threat to security.

It's the latest high-profile incident in which black people have been removed from businesses.

Last month, police in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland helped the owner of a frozen yogurt shop kick out a black man because employees said they felt uncomfortable.

Police in Philadelphia in April arrested two black men at a Starbucks coffee shop after a manager called police to say they refused to make a purchase or leave. Police, other city officials and business owners in those incidents later apologized.